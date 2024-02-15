Who's Playing
N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Albany Great Danes
Current Records: N.J. Tech 7-15, Albany 11-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
N.J. Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. Albany took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N.J. Tech, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Highlanders beat the River Hawks 71-64.
Meanwhile, Albany's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 69-57 to the Bearcats. Having soared to a lofty 102 points in the game before, Albany's point total in this one was quite the letdown.
The Highlanders are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-15 record this season. As for the Great Danes, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season.
N.J. Tech came up short against the Great Danes when the teams last played back in January, falling 79-73. Can N.J. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Albany has won 8 out of their last 9 games against N.J. Tech.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Albany 79 vs. N.J. Tech 73
- Feb 25, 2023 - Albany 82 vs. N.J. Tech 68
- Jan 14, 2023 - N.J. Tech 74 vs. Albany 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. N.J. Tech 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Albany 71 vs. N.J. Tech 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Albany 76 vs. N.J. Tech 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 75
- Nov 27, 2015 - Albany 74 vs. N.J. Tech 73