Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: N.J. Tech 7-15, Albany 11-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N.J. Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. Albany took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N.J. Tech, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Highlanders beat the River Hawks 71-64.

Meanwhile, Albany's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 69-57 to the Bearcats. Having soared to a lofty 102 points in the game before, Albany's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The Highlanders are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-15 record this season. As for the Great Danes, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season.

N.J. Tech came up short against the Great Danes when the teams last played back in January, falling 79-73. Can N.J. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Albany has won 8 out of their last 9 games against N.J. Tech.