Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Sacred Heart 4-8, Albany 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Albany is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Broadview Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Great Danes suffered a painful 71-52 defeat at the hands of the Dragons. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Albany has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 78-64 to the Friars. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Sacred Heart's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nico Galette, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Alex Sobel who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sobel has scored all season.

The Great Danes' defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for the Pioneers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Looking forward, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

Albany was able to grind out a solid win over Sacred Heart in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, winning 72-65. Does Albany have another victory up their sleeve, or will Sacred Heart turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Albany is a 5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Albany won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.