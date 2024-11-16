Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Siena 3-0, Albany 2-1

The Siena Saints are taking a road trip to face off against the Albany Great Danes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Broadview Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Albany is hoping to do what American couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Siena's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Siena came out on top against American by a score of 74-66. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but the Saints were the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Siena to victory, but perhaps none more so than Peter Carey, who went 7 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six blocks and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Justice Shoats, who earned 18 points along with six assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Albany was able to grind out a solid victory over Dartmouth on Wednesday, taking the game 87-73. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Great Danes.

Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Dartmouth only pulled down five.

Siena's win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for Albany, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Siena hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Siena was dealt a punishing 86-51 loss at the hands of Albany in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. Can Siena avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Albany is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Albany has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Siena.