Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-8, Albany 7-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stony Brook is 8-2 against Albany since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Stony Brook Seawolves are taking a road trip to square off against the Albany Great Danes at 2:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. The Seawolves will be strutting in after a win while the Great Danes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, Stony Brook sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-72 victory over Maine.

Stony Brook can attribute much of their success to Joe Octave, who had 24 points in addition to five rebounds. Ben Wight was another key player, scoring 11 points.

Meanwhile, Albany pushed their score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell to Fordham 87-83.

Despite their defeat, Albany saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Justin Neely, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Neely a new career-high in assists (three). Another player making a difference was Amar'E Marshall, who went 10 for 18 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Stony Brook's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-8. As for Albany, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

Stony Brook strolled past Albany when the teams last played back in February of 2022 by a score of 66-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stony Brook since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Albany.