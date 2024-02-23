Halftime Report

Vermont is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 47-41 lead against Albany.

Vermont entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Albany step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Vermont 21-6, Albany 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Vermont is 9-1 against the Great Danes since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. Despite being away, Vermont is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.

Vermont waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 68-57 victory over the Black Bears.

We saw a pretty high 174-over/under line set for Albany's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 80-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers on Saturday.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Great Danes, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-14.

Everything went Vermont's way against the Great Danes in their previous meeting on February 1st as the Catamounts made off with a 81-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a big 9-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Catamounts, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.