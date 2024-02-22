Who's Playing
Vermont Catamounts @ Albany Great Danes
Current Records: Vermont 21-6, Albany 12-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York
- Ticket Cost: $36.75
What to Know
Vermont is 9-1 against the Great Danes since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. Despite being away, Vermont is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.
Vermont waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 68-57 victory over the Black Bears.
We saw a pretty high 174-over/under line set for Albany's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 80-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers on Saturday.
The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Great Danes, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-14.
Everything went Vermont's way against the Great Danes in their previous meeting on February 1st as the Catamounts made off with a 81-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Vermont is a big 9-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Catamounts, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.
- Feb 01, 2024 - Vermont 81 vs. Albany 59
- Feb 28, 2023 - Vermont 79 vs. Albany 61
- Feb 04, 2023 - Vermont 87 vs. Albany 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Vermont 76 vs. Albany 63
- Jan 31, 2022 - Vermont 73 vs. Albany 61
- Jan 03, 2021 - Vermont 74 vs. Albany 66
- Jan 02, 2021 - Albany 63 vs. Vermont 62
- Mar 03, 2020 - Vermont 85 vs. Albany 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - Vermont 86 vs. Albany 75
- Feb 09, 2019 - Vermont 67 vs. Albany 49