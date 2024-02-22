Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Vermont 21-6, Albany 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Vermont is 9-1 against the Great Danes since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. Despite being away, Vermont is looking at a nine-point advantage in the spread.

Vermont waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 68-57 victory over the Black Bears.

We saw a pretty high 174-over/under line set for Albany's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 80-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers on Saturday.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season. As for the Great Danes, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-14.

Everything went Vermont's way against the Great Danes in their previous meeting on February 1st as the Catamounts made off with a 81-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a big 9-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Catamounts, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Albany.