Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Albany

Current Records: Austin Peay 2-2; Albany 2-3

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will take on the Austin Peay Governors at noon ET on Monday at Ocean Center. Austin Peay will be strutting in after a victory while the Great Danes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Albany as they lost 99-79 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Florida Bulls on Thursday, sneaking past 62-60. Four players on Austin Peay scored in the double digits: forward Sean Durugordon (15), guard Caleb Stone-Carrawell (12), center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (11), and forward Shon Robinson (10).

Albany is now 2-3 while the Governors sit at 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Great Danes have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Austin Peays have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.