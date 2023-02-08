Who's Playing

Bryant @ Albany

Current Records: Bryant 15-8; Albany 6-19

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Bryant Bulldogs will be on the road. Bryant and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McDonough Sports Complex. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Albany will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bryant made easy work of the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday and carried off a 70-46 victory.

Meanwhile, Albany ended up a good deal behind the Vermont Catamounts when they played this past Saturday, losing 87-68.

Bryant is now 15-8 while the Great Danes sit at 6-19. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs enter the game with 81.8 points per game on average, good for 15th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Albany has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 15th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany and Bryant both have one win in their last two games.