Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Albany

Current Records: New Hamp. 5-7; Albany 5-10

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes and the New Hamp. Wildcats are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Great Danes and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at noon ET on Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Hamp. winning the first 64-62 at home and Albany taking the second 70-65.

On Wednesday, Albany got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Virginia Cavaliers an easy 66-46 win. Albany was surely aware of their 27.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had a rough evening: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats lost to the Brown Bears on the road by a decisive 67-51 margin.

The Great Danes are now 5-10 while New Hamp. sits at 5-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Hamp. has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

Series History

Albany and New Hamp. both have seven wins in their last 14 games.