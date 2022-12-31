Who's Playing
New Hamp. @ Albany
Current Records: New Hamp. 5-7; Albany 5-10
What to Know
The Albany Great Danes and the New Hamp. Wildcats are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Great Danes and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at noon ET on Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Hamp. winning the first 64-62 at home and Albany taking the second 70-65.
On Wednesday, Albany got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Virginia Cavaliers an easy 66-46 win. Albany was surely aware of their 27.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had a rough evening: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats lost to the Brown Bears on the road by a decisive 67-51 margin.
The Great Danes are now 5-10 while New Hamp. sits at 5-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Hamp. has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany and New Hamp. both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Albany 70 vs. New Hamp. 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - New Hamp. 64 vs. Albany 62
- Jan 24, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Jan 23, 2021 - New Hamp. 71 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - New Hamp. 68 vs. Albany 56
- Jan 15, 2020 - Albany 76 vs. New Hamp. 73
- Feb 27, 2019 - New Hamp. 62 vs. Albany 58
- Jan 30, 2019 - Albany 62 vs. New Hamp. 42
- Feb 03, 2018 - Albany 83 vs. New Hamp. 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - New Hamp. 64 vs. Albany 61
- Feb 06, 2017 - Albany 69 vs. New Hamp. 55
- Jan 11, 2017 - New Hamp. 75 vs. Albany 67
- Feb 11, 2016 - New Hamp. 69 vs. Albany 68
- Jan 12, 2016 - Albany 80 vs. New Hamp. 75