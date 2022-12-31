Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Albany

Current Records: New Hamp. 5-7; Albany 5-10

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes and the New Hamp. Wildcats are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Great Danes and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at noon ET Saturday at McDonough Sports Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Hamp. winning the first 64-62 at home and Albany taking the second 70-65.

Albany was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Virginia Cavaliers an easy 66-46 victory. Forward Gerald Drumgoole Jr. just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. lost to the Brown Bears on the road by a decisive 67-51 margin.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Great Danes are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Albany is now 5-10 while the Wildcats sit at 5-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Hamp. has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Sports Complex -- Troy, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Great Danes are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Albany and New Hamp. both have seven wins in their last 14 games.