The UMBC Retrievers will host the Albany Great Danes in America East play on Thursday. UMBC is 2-2 over its last four games following a four-game losing streak. Albany had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 71-60 loss to New Hampshire on Saturday. The Retrievers are 13-16 overall, including 5-9 in the America East. The Great Danes are 14-14, including 6-7 in the conference. UMBC defeated Albany, 92-87, in overtime in Albany on Jan. 23 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Md. Albany is favored by 1.5 points in the latest UMBC vs. Albany odds, while the over/under is 157.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Albany vs. UMBC spread: Albany -1.5

Albany vs. UMBC over/under: 157.5 points

Albany vs. UMBC money line: Albany -133, UMBC +112

ALB: The Under has hit in five of Albany's last seven games

UMBC: The Over has hit in 13 of UMBC's past 17 games

Why Albany can cover

The Great Danes will want to eliminate all memory of their 71-60 loss to New Hampshire as 13-point favorites on Saturday. Albany won back-to-back games and three of four contests entering Saturday with three different leading scorers over those four games. Fifth-year senior guard Byron Joshua leads Albany with 13.9 points per game and has scored at least 19 points in three of his last five games. Joshua had a team-high 20 points against New Hampshire while making 13 of 14 foul shots.

Albany forces the second-most steals per game (7.5) in America East play this season, while UMBC has the second-most turnovers per game (12.1) in the conference. If the Great Danes can create additional possessions through pressure defense, that can make a substantial difference on Thursday.

Why UMBC can cover

The Retrievers are coming off their best offensive performance in America East play this season in a 95-91 victory over NJIT on Saturday. UMBC shot 49.2% from the field, including 46.9% on 3-pointers with 15 made triples in its highest-scoring conference game this year. Senior guard Marcus Banks Jr. had 35 points, including making 9 of 15 3-pointers (60%), while senior guard Bryce Johnson had 19 points.

UMBC defeated Albany, 92-87, on the road in overtime on Jan. 23 in their first matchup of the season. The Retrievers have won three straight against Albany and are 7-2 head-to-head since the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Johnson is third in America East games in scoring with 18.9 points per game and he had 23 points with Banks adding 21 in their first matchup this year.

