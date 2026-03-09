The 11th-seeded Alcorn State Braves battle the 10th-seeded Alabama State Hornets in the first round of the 2026 SWAC Tournament on Monday afternoon. Alcorn State is coming off an 83-48 regular-season finale loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, while Alabama State dropped a 65-63 decision to Grambling that same day. The Braves (8-22, 7-11 SWAC), who have lost three of four, last won a SWAC Tournament title in 2002. The Hornets (10-21, 7-11 SWAC), who have lost two in a row, won last year's SWAC Tournament title.

Tipoff from the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga., is set for 2 p.m. ET. Alabama State is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Alabama State vs. Alcorn State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Alcorn State vs. Alabama State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Alcorn State vs. Alabama State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Alabama State vs. Alcorn State:

Alcorn State vs. Alabama State spread: Alabama State -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Alcorn State vs. Alabama State over/under: 142.5 points Alcorn State vs. Alabama State money line: Alabama State -317, Alcorn State +251 Alcorn State vs. Alabama State picks: See picks at SportsLine Alcorn State vs. Alabama State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest Kalshi bonus code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Top Alcorn State vs. Alabama State predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (142.5 points). The Over has hit in three of the last six Alabama State games. Alcorn State is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. Alabama State, meanwhile, is 5-5 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Braves to have three players score 11.4 points or more, including Tycen McDaniels, who is projected to score 12.5 points. The Hornets are projected to have three players score 10.8 points or more, led by Asjon Anderson, who is projected to score 14.3 points. The model is projecting 146 combined points.

How to make Alabama State vs. Alcorn State picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alcorn State vs. Alabama State, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alcorn State vs. Alabama State spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.