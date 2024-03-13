Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-21, Alcorn State 14-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama A&M has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alcorn State Braves are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 66-56 win over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 104-95. The win was familiar territory for Alcorn State who now have nine in a row.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 10-21. As for the Braves, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 14-17 record this season.

Alabama A&M couldn't quite finish off Alcorn State when the teams last played back in January and fell 74-71. Can Alabama A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.

  • Jan 11, 2024 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Alabama A&M 71
  • Jan 07, 2023 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Alabama A&M 76
  • Mar 11, 2022 - Alcorn State 69 vs. Alabama A&M 64
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Alcorn State 78 vs. Alabama A&M 71
  • Feb 22, 2021 - Alcorn State 65 vs. Alabama A&M 52
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Alcorn State 61
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Alcorn State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 58
  • Feb 25, 2019 - Alcorn State 61 vs. Alabama A&M 55
  • Jan 28, 2019 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Alcorn State 62
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Alabama A&M 60