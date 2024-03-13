Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-21, Alcorn State 14-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama A&M has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alcorn State Braves are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 66-56 win over the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 104-95. The win was familiar territory for Alcorn State who now have nine in a row.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 10-21. As for the Braves, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 14-17 record this season.

Alabama A&M couldn't quite finish off Alcorn State when the teams last played back in January and fell 74-71. Can Alabama A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.