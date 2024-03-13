Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how Alcorn State and Alabama A&M will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Alcorn State leads 37-34 over Alabama A&M.

Alcorn State entered the match having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will Alabama A&M step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-21, Alcorn State 14-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama A&M has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Alcorn State Braves are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bartow Arena in a SWAC postseason contest. Alabama A&M pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4-point favorite Braves.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Jaguars 66-56.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 104-95 victory over the Golden Lions. The victory was familiar territory for Alcorn State who now have nine in a row.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 10-21. As for the Braves, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-17 record this season.

Alabama A&M couldn't quite finish off Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in January and fell 74-71. Can Alabama A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a 4-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.