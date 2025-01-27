Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 7-12, Alcorn State 3-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at David L. Whitney Complex. The Wildcats might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, Bethune-Cook. couldn't handle Jackson State and fell 86-81.

Even though they lost, Bethune-Cook. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Alcorn State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 65-64 to Florida A&M.

Bethune-Cook.'s loss dropped their record down to 7-12. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-16.

Things could have been worse for Bethune-Cook., but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 69-54 loss to Alcorn State when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can Bethune-Cook. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Bethune-Cook..