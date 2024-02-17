Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 12-12, Alcorn State 7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Tigers, but they still walked away with a 83-79 win. With that victory, Bethune-Cook. brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Alcorn State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They enjoyed a cozy 72-55 win over the Delta Devils on Monday. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for Alcorn State this season.

The victory got the Wildcats back to even at 12-12. As for the Braves, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 7-17.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Alcorn State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Bethune-Cook. couldn't quite finish off the Braves in their previous matchup back in January and fell 70-67. Can Bethune-Cook. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a slight 2-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Bethune-Cook..