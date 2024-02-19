Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Florida A&M 4-19, Alcorn State 8-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 19th at David L. Whitney Complex. Florida A&M is staggering into the matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Braves will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Florida A&M lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. Their painful 77-55 loss to the Tigers might stick with them for a while. Florida A&M found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.6% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Braves strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 69-54.

The Rattlers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 16 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-19 record this season. As for the Braves, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-17 record this season.

Florida A&M will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 9.5-point underdog. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Florida A&M came up short against the Braves in their previous matchup back in January, falling 76-67. Can Florida A&M avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Florida A&M.