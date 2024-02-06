Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Grambling and the Braves will finish this one. Grambling has jumped out to a quick 27-26 lead against the Braves.

Grambling came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Grambling 9-12, Alcorn State 5-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grambling is 8-2 against the Braves since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Complex. Grambling pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Braves.

Last Saturday, Grambling's game was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 70-62. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, as Grambling's was.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 71-70 to the Jaguars. Alcorn State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-12 record this season. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-16.

Grambling couldn't quite finish off the Braves in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 and fell 63-60. Can Grambling avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.