Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-28, Alcorn State 12-17

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Miss Valley State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at David L. Whitney Complex. Miss Valley State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 23-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Delta Devils came up short against the Golden Lions and fell 78-69.

Even though they lost, Miss Valley State were working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.8 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Monday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Tigers 82-79.

The Delta Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 1-28. As for the Braves, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-17 record this season.

While only Alcorn State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Alcorn State, as the team is favored by a full 18 points. This contest will be Miss Valley State's 30th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 11-17-1 against the spread).

Miss Valley State ended up a good deal behind Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in February, losing 72-55. Can Miss Valley State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a big 18-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.