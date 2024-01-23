Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Alcorn State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Prairie View 49-31.

Alcorn State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Prairie View 7-10, Alcorn State 2-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Prairie View Panthers and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 22nd at David L. Whitney Complex. Alcorn State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Prairie View in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 71-62. 71 seems to be a good number for Prairie View as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Alcorn State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. Alcorn State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' win ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-10. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-15.

Prairie View didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory. Will Prairie View repeat their success, or does Alcorn State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a 3-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alcorn State.