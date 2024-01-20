Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Texas So. 4-11, Alcorn State 2-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi

What to Know

Texas So. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Texas So. Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. Texas So. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Texas So. entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put a hurting on the Delta Devils at home to the tune of 93-61. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Texas So. did.

Meanwhile, after a 92-76 finish the last time they played, Alcorn State and Alabama State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Braves fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 55-53.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 4-11. As for the Braves, their loss dropped their record down to 2-14.

Texas So. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Texas So. didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alcorn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas So..