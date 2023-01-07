Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-9; Alcorn State 3-10

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 2-11 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bulldogs and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alabama A&M will be strutting in after a win while Alcorn State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Alabama A&M beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 75-68 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 67-66 to the Jackson State Tigers.

Alabama A&M's win brought them up to 6-9 while the Braves' loss pulled them down to 3-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the contest with the 27th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75 on average. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alcorn State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Alabama A&M.