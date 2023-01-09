Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Alabama State 4-12; Alcorn State 4-10

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves are 10-3 against the Alabama State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Braves' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Alabama State at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Alabama State will be looking to right the ship.

Alcorn State didn't have too much trouble with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at home this past Saturday as they won 89-76.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Alabama State as they fell 61-58 to the Jackson State Tigers this past Saturday.

Alcorn State's win brought them up to 4-10 while the Hornets' loss pulled them down to 4-12. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Braves have only been able to knock down 37.60% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alabama State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 36.40% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alcorn State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.