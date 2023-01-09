Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Alcorn State
Current Records: Alabama State 4-12; Alcorn State 4-10
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves are 10-3 against the Alabama State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Braves' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Alabama State at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Alabama State will be looking to right the ship.
Alcorn State didn't have too much trouble with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at home this past Saturday as they won 89-76.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Alabama State as they fell 61-58 to the Jackson State Tigers this past Saturday.
Alcorn State's win brought them up to 4-10 while the Hornets' loss pulled them down to 4-12. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Braves have only been able to knock down 37.60% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alabama State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 36.40% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alcorn State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 10, 2022 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Alabama State 60
- Feb 24, 2021 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Alabama State 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Alcorn State 57 vs. Alabama State 52
- Feb 24, 2020 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Alabama State 77
- Jan 27, 2020 - Alcorn State 63 vs. Alabama State 60
- Feb 23, 2019 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Alabama State 69
- Jan 26, 2019 - Alabama State 74 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Feb 19, 2018 - Alabama State 82 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Jan 22, 2018 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Alabama State 64
- Feb 18, 2017 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Alabama State 67
- Jan 21, 2017 - Alcorn State 78 vs. Alabama State 71
- Feb 22, 2016 - Alabama State 73 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Jan 25, 2016 - Alcorn State 77 vs. Alabama State 72