Who's Playing
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alcorn State
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-12; Alcorn State 10-11
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves are 11-2 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Braves and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Grambling Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Alcorn State proved too difficult a challenge. Alcorn State came out on top in a nail-biter against Grambling, sneaking past 63-60.
Meanwhile, the Golden Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home on Saturday as they won 88-72.
The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Alcorn State, who are 11-10 against the spread.
Alcorn State is now 10-11 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 10-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Golden Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Braves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Alcorn State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Alcorn State 100 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77
- Feb 05, 2022 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64
- Jan 18, 2021 - Alcorn State 82 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48
- Feb 17, 2020 - Alcorn State 60 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Jan 20, 2020 - Alcorn State 82 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54
- Feb 18, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Jan 21, 2019 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69
- Feb 12, 2018 - Alcorn State 84 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Jan 15, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Feb 13, 2017 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
- Jan 16, 2017 - Alcorn State 82 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64
- Feb 15, 2016 - Alcorn State 79 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60
- Jan 18, 2016 - Alcorn State 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65