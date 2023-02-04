Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-12; Alcorn State 10-11

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves are 11-2 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Braves and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Grambling Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Alcorn State proved too difficult a challenge. Alcorn State came out on top in a nail-biter against Grambling, sneaking past 63-60.

Meanwhile, the Golden Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home on Saturday as they won 88-72.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Alcorn State, who are 11-10 against the spread.

Alcorn State is now 10-11 while Arkansas-Pine Bluff sits at 10-12. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Golden Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

Odds

The Braves are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alcorn State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.