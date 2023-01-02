Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Jackson State 1-12; Alcorn State 3-9

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves will be returning home after a six-game road trip. Alcorn State and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET Monday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The Braves won both of their matches against Jackson State last season (65-50 and 61-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Alcorn State took a serious blow against the Dayton Flyers two weeks ago, falling 88-46. One thing holding Alcorn State back was the mediocre play of guard Dominic Brewton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Jackson State and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with the Tigers falling 80-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Alcorn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Braves against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Alcorn State is now 3-9 while Jackson State sits at 1-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 36.40% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jackson State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Alcorn State.