Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 3-21; Alcorn State 11-11

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-13 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Mississippi Valley State is on the road again on Monday and plays against Alcorn State at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Jackson State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Delta Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Mississippi Valley State skirted past Jackson State 82-78. It took 17 tries, but Mississippi Valley State can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Speaking of close games: the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Braves proved too difficult a challenge. Alcorn State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Golden Lions 70-67.

The Delta Devils are now 3-21 while Alcorn State sits at 11-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Mississippi Valley State is stumbling into the matchup with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.9 on average. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.50% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alcorn State have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Mississippi Valley State.