Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 11-17; Alcorn State 15-11

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Alcorn State Braves and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of last year. Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Panthers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday, sneaking past 67-65.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State didn't have too much trouble with the Jackson State Tigers on the road on Saturday as they won 75-60.

Prairie View A&M is expected to lose this next one by 4. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Prairie View A&M's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Prairie View A&M is now 11-17 while the Braves sit at 15-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn States have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 17 games against Alcorn State.