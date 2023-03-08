Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Alcorn State

Regular Season Records: Texas Southern 11-20; Alcorn State 18-12

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves and the Texas Southern Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. Alcorn State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Tigers will be looking to right the ship.

Alcorn State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Alcorn State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Alcorn State beat the Tigers 89-81 when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will the Braves repeat their success, or does Texas Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Alcorn State.