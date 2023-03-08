Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Alcorn State
Regular Season Records: Texas Southern 11-20; Alcorn State 18-12
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves and the Texas Southern Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. Alcorn State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Tigers will be looking to right the ship.
Alcorn State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win.
Meanwhile, Texas Southern was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Alcorn State is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Alcorn State beat the Tigers 89-81 when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season. Will the Braves repeat their success, or does Texas Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Braves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Alcorn State.
- Feb 27, 2023 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Texas Southern 81
- Jan 14, 2023 - Alcorn State 79 vs. Texas Southern 74
- Mar 12, 2022 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 28, 2022 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alcorn State 73 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alcorn State 55
- Mar 04, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Alcorn State 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Alcorn State 90 vs. Texas Southern 75
- Jan 06, 2020 - Alcorn State 95 vs. Texas Southern 80
- Mar 07, 2019 - Texas Southern 99 vs. Alcorn State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alcorn State 71
- Jan 03, 2018 - Texas Southern 85 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 11, 2017 - Texas Southern 53 vs. Alcorn State 50
- Mar 02, 2017 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Alcorn State 88
- Jan 02, 2017 - Texas Southern 67 vs. Alcorn State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas Southern 76 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Jan 04, 2016 - Texas Southern 74 vs. Alcorn State 58