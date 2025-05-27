Florida big man Alex Condon announced his withdrawal from the NBA Draft and return to the Gators for the 2025-26 season after playing a pivotal role in leading UF to the 2025 NCAA Tournament title.

Condon, a rising junior, was a formidable presence down low for the national champion Gators. Condon used his 6-foot-11 frame to impact the game in a variety of ways avereraging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game as a sophomore.

In the Gators' national title win over Houston, Condon scored 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and four steals in 28 minutes.

A native of Australia, Condon was a three-star recruit in Florida's 2023 signing class. According to the 247Sports rankings, Condon was the No. 32 center and No. 2 player from Australia in that cycle. As a freshman, Condon made an immediate impact off the bench and earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2023-24.

Condon's return is a huge boost for Florida's chances of a repeat in 2025-26. The Gators will be going for their second repeat of the 21st century, having already done it once in 2006 and 2007 under coach Billy Donovan. Florida is currently +1600 to repeat as national champions and win the 2026 NCAA Tournament, according to DraftKings sportsbook.

Florida frontcourt runs it back

Condon is not returning to Florida alone. The Gators will get Tommy Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten back to fortify what may be college basketball's best frontcourt. The quartet bludgeoned opponents on the boards, helping Florida finish as the No. 5 offensive-rebounding team in college basketball. Plus, the Gators were one of the elite rim-protecting teams in college basketball. Opponents shot just 53% at the basket against this enormous frontline.

That same recipe will be utilized heavily moving forward.

Roommates reunite in Gainesville

Haugh and Condon are roommates and best friends. Oh, and they form one of the elite under-the-radar duos in college basketball. Florida owned a sizzling +33.1 net rating with Haugh and Condon on the floor together, per CBB Analytics. That graded out in the 99th percentile nationally. Condon's playmaking combined with Haugh's sharp cutting added another layer to the Gators' offensive arsenal.

Here's a look at Florida's possible starting lineup this season.

G : Xaivian Lee

: Xaivian Lee G : Boogie Fland

: Boogie Fland F : Tommy Haugh

: Tommy Haugh F : Alex Condon

: Alex Condon C: Rueben Chinyelu

