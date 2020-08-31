Watch Now: John Thompson Dies At Age 78 ( 9:34 )

The college basketball world lost a legend on Monday when legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson died at the age of 78. Thompson spent 27 years as the program's basketball coach and led the Hoyas to a national title in 1984.

Over the years, Thompson had the pleasure of coaching several stars that went on to have sensational careers in the NBA ranks. Among them are Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning, just to name a few. It doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise that the basketball community had an outpouring of well wishes for Thompson and his family once the news broke. Thompson was one of the greatest coaches that college basketball has ever seen and ranks 62nd all-time with 596 wins.

Here's a look at how the basketball community reacted to Thompson's death.

Iverson was one of the most talented players to ever come through John Thompson's program at Georgetown. Even more important than his talent on the court, Thompson was a huge mentor to Iverson. Iverson paid tribute to "Big John" with an emotional farewell.

Dikembe Mutombo is another Georgetown legend. He blossomed into one of the most talented big men in the program's history. Mutombo also took time to share his feelings on the passing of Thompson.

Plenty of other figures from the basketball community that did not play for Thompson also took to social media to memorialize the icon, including Michael Jordan, who hit the game-winning shot for North Carolina in the 1982 NCAA Tournament title game victory over Thompson's Hoyas: