The college basketball world lost a legend on Monday when legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson died at the age of 78. Thompson spent 27 years as the program's basketball coach and led the Hoyas to a national title in 1984.
Over the years, Thompson had the pleasure of coaching several stars that went on to have sensational careers in the NBA ranks. Among them are Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning, just to name a few. It doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise that the basketball community had an outpouring of well wishes for Thompson and his family once the news broke. Thompson was one of the greatest coaches that college basketball has ever seen and ranks 62nd all-time with 596 wins.
Here's a look at how the basketball community reacted to Thompson's death.
Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, “Hey MF”, then we would talk about everything except basketball....... pic.twitter.com/03yj4gZv5q— Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020
....May you always Rest in Paradise, where there is no pain or suffering. I will always see your face in my mind, hoping that I made you proud. “Your Prodigal Son”. #Hoya4Life pic.twitter.com/PberF54UqN— Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020
Iverson was one of the most talented players to ever come through John Thompson's program at Georgetown. Even more important than his talent on the court, Thompson was a huge mentor to Iverson. Iverson paid tribute to "Big John" with an emotional farewell.
Very sad news to wake up to on this cloudy morning. Our legendary Georgetown coach, John Thompson has passed away. He was my mentor, great teacher, hero and a father figure to so many us who got the chance to play for him. Under coach Thompson, I learned a lot about the game of basketball but most importantly, I learned how to be a man in society. We will really miss him. RIP coach. 💔💔💔
Dikemba Mutombo is another Georgetown legend. He blossomed into one of the most talented big men in the program's history. Mutombo also took time to share his feelings on the passing of Thompson.
Very sad news to wake up to on this cloudy morning. Our legendary Georgetown coach, John Thompson has passed away. He was my mentor, great teacher, hero and a father figure to so many us who got the chance to play… https://t.co/wLPCprJ6gO— Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) August 31, 2020
Plenty of other figures from the basketball community that did not play for Thompson also took to social media to memorialize the icon:
Coach Thompson was the best of the best. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 31, 2020
This year just keep getting worse!!— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 31, 2020
RIP COACH JOHN THOMPSON. I was honored to have the opportunity to pick your brain and learn from you while in DC. You had the look of intimidation and focus but had the mindset of a wise man. You’re a legend and will truly be missed!!
The Friar family mourns the loss of John Thompson ‘64. He was a legendary player and an even greater person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thompson family.— PC Men's Basketball (@PCFriarsmbb) August 31, 2020
Coach John Thompson JR. He was a true builder of young boys to men. Set the tone for all of us. We will remember him as a coach. But anyone who came in contact realized, he was much more.... A mountain of a man. My prayers to the Thompson family. Thank you for sharing him with us all. Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Morning, Allen Iverson, Dikemba Mutombo, Sleepy Floyd, Reggie Williams....
Our condolences to the Thompson family during this difficult time.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 31, 2020
