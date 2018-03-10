American Athletic Conference championship: Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

Memphis-Cincinnati and Houston-Wichita State square off Saturday in the AAC semis

The Cincinnati Bearcats overcame a 13-point deficit against the Memphis Tigers in the AAC semifinals on Saturday to clinch an appearance in the tournament's championship game on Sunday. The Bearcats, ranked No. 8 and a 2 seed in Jerry Palm's bracket, likely need a win over Houston to maintain its seed line going into Sunday evening's bracket reveal.

No matter the outcome, both the Cougars and the Bearcats are firmly in the field of 68 projections. For more on who's on the bubble, click here.

How to watch Houston vs. Cincinnati

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check SportsLine's college basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: Cincinnati looked like it was toast against Memphis. Then it outscored the Tigers 41-18 in the final 20 minutes and captured a convincing 10-point win.

But is that early start a sign that the Bearcats are wearing down? Or did they merely overlook a decent opponent? No matter the answer, I'm picking Houston to pull off the upset here in the title game. Rob Gray is playing his best ball of late and the Cougars have a ferocious backcourt that can give Cincinnati fits.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games
    Run a Pool or Play Solo
    PLAY
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    Free On All Your Devices