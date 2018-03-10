American Athletic Conference championship: Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

The Cincinnati Bearcats overcame a 13-point deficit against the Memphis Tigers in the AAC semifinals on Saturday to clinch an appearance in the tournament's championship game on Sunday. The Bearcats, ranked No. 8 and a 2 seed in Jerry Palm's bracket, likely need a win over Houston to maintain its seed line going into Sunday evening's bracket reveal.

No matter the outcome, both the Cougars and the Bearcats are firmly in the field of 68 projections. For more on who's on the bubble, click here.

How to watch Houston vs. Cincinnati



Date: Sunday, March 11



Sunday, March 11 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida



Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: CBS



CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis



Analysis: Cincinnati looked like it was toast against Memphis. Then it outscored the Tigers 41-18 in the final 20 minutes and captured a convincing 10-point win.

But is that early start a sign that the Bearcats are wearing down? Or did they merely overlook a decent opponent? No matter the answer, I'm picking Houston to pull off the upset here in the title game. Rob Gray is playing his best ball of late and the Cougars have a ferocious backcourt that can give Cincinnati fits.

