American Athletic Conference semifinals: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis
Memphis-Cincinnati and Houston-Wichita State square off Saturday in the AAC semis
The Memphis Tigers have had a tumultuous season filled with disappointment, but in a two-day span, they have suddenly transformed into the feel-good story in the American Athletic Conference. The Tigers beat Tulsa at the buzzer on Friday, thanks to a tear-drop 3-pointer, pitting them up against the league's best on Saturday in Cincinnati for a shot to play in the tourney title game.
How to watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati
- Date: Saturday, March 10
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
Odds via SportsLine: Cincinnati -16.5
Analysis: This is probably where the feel-good story ends. Memphis has played well enough to survive two tightly contested postseason battles, but Cincinnati's got the goods to take the Tigers down -- and I expect them to do it quite handily. This one might be over by halftime.
How to watch Wichita State vs. Houston
- Date: Saturday, March 10
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: Houston and Wichita State split the regular-season series, with each win decided by double digits. This time around, I expect a razor thin outcome potentially decided in the final minute.
The X-factor in this game is Houston's Rob Gray. He had 24 points when the Cougars won on Jan. 20 over the Shockers, and only 13 in a Houston loss on Jan. 4. If he can get near or above his 18.1 point average, Houston's got a shot at an upset.
