American Athletic Conference tournament bracket, results, scores, schedule: Cincinnati vs. Houston in finals

The Memphis dream of running through the American and snatching up the automatic bid is dead after the Tigers blew a double digit lead to No. 1 seed Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats await the winner of Wichita State-Houston, with all three projecting to be comfortably in the latest field of 68 projections by Jerry Palm.

You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information



Location : Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.



: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Dates : Thursday-Sunday



: Thursday-Sunday TV : CBS , ESPNU, ESPN2



: , ESPNU, ESPN2 Stream: CBS , WatchESPN

, WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77

Game 3: No. 7 Temple 82, No. 10 Tulane 77

Game 4: No. 6 UCF 66, No. 11 ECU 52

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati 61, No. 9 SMU 51

Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 67, No. 4 Tulsa 64

Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 9: No. 1 Cincinnati 70, vs. No. 5 Memphis 60

Game 10: Houston 77, Wichita State 74

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 11: Cincinnati vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS