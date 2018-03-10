American Athletic Conference tournament bracket, results, scores, schedule: Cincinnati vs. Houston in finals
Cincinnati will face Houston in the finals of the AAC Tournament
The Memphis dream of running through the American and snatching up the automatic bid is dead after the Tigers blew a double digit lead to No. 1 seed Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats await the winner of Wichita State-Houston, with all three projecting to be comfortably in the latest field of 68 projections by Jerry Palm.
You can find the updated bracket here.
Viewing Information
- Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday
- TV: CBS, ESPNU, ESPN2
- Stream: CBS, WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Thursday, March 8
Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77
Game 3: No. 7 Temple 82, No. 10 Tulane 77
Game 4: No. 6 UCF 66, No. 11 ECU 52
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9
Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati 61, No. 9 SMU 51
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 67, No. 4 Tulsa 64
Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Semifinals: Saturday, March 10
Game 9: No. 1 Cincinnati 70, vs. No. 5 Memphis 60
Game 10: Houston 77, Wichita State 74
Finals: Sunday, March 11
Game 11: Cincinnati vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
