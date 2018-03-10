American Athletic Conference tournament bracket, results, scores, schedule: Cincinnati vs. Houston in finals

Cincinnati will face Houston in the finals of the AAC Tournament

The Memphis dream of running through the American and snatching up the automatic bid is dead after the Tigers blew a double digit lead to No. 1 seed Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats await the winner of Wichita State-Houston, with all three projecting to be comfortably in the latest field of 68 projections by Jerry Palm.

 You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
  • Dates: Thursday-Sunday
  • TVCBS, ESPNU, ESPN2
  • Stream: CBS, WatchESPN 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77
Game 3: No. 7 Temple 82, No. 10 Tulane 77  
Game 4: No. 6 UCF 66, No. 11 ECU 52

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati 61,  No. 9 SMU 51
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 67, No. 4 Tulsa 64
Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 9: No. 1 Cincinnati 70, vs. No. 5 Memphis 60
Game 10: Houston 77, Wichita State 74

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 11: Cincinnati vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices