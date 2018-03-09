American Athletic tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Memphis advances

No. 1 Cincinnati and No. 2 Wichita State top a highly-contested tournament field in the AAC

Tubby Smith's Memphis Tigers held off a late-game run from South Florida Bulls for a 79-77 victory in the first round of the American Athletic Tournament  at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla on Thursday. Kyvon Davenport finished the game with 27 points and nine rebounds. No. 4 Memphis advances to Friday's quarterfinals where it will meet No. 5 Tulsa. 

Meanwhile, Southern Methodist is moving on to the quarters after knocking off UConn in the opening game of the tourney. The Mustangs, a No. 9 seed, held on to beat the No. 8 Huskies, 80-73, led by Ben Emelgou's 23 points and 8 rebounds. Three more games take place Thursday with eight games set to kickstart the action in the first two days of postseason play

No. 1 Cincinnati, which clinched the outright American Athletic Conference regular season crown with a win over No. 2 Wichita State this weekend, hasn't lost in more than two weeks and has a favorable path to winning the American postseason tourney -- something the Bearcats have never done under Mick Cronin. You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information

  • Location: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
  • Dates: Thursday-Sunday
  • TVCBS, ESPNU, ESPN2
  • Stream: CBS, WatchESPN 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 

First Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77
Game 3: No. 10 Tulane vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 4: No. 11 ECU vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 SMU, Noon ET, ESPN2
Game 6: No. 4 Tulsa vs. No. 5 Memphis, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices