American Athletic tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: Memphis advances

Tubby Smith's Memphis Tigers held off a late-game run from South Florida Bulls for a 79-77 victory in the first round of the American Athletic Tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla on Thursday. Kyvon Davenport finished the game with 27 points and nine rebounds. No. 4 Memphis advances to Friday's quarterfinals where it will meet No. 5 Tulsa.

Meanwhile, Southern Methodist is moving on to the quarters after knocking off UConn in the opening game of the tourney. The Mustangs, a No. 9 seed, held on to beat the No. 8 Huskies, 80-73, led by Ben Emelgou's 23 points and 8 rebounds. Three more games take place Thursday with eight games set to kickstart the action in the first two days of postseason play

No. 1 Cincinnati, which clinched the outright American Athletic Conference regular season crown with a win over No. 2 Wichita State this weekend, hasn't lost in more than two weeks and has a favorable path to winning the American postseason tourney -- something the Bearcats have never done under Mick Cronin. You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information



Location : Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.



: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Dates : Thursday-Sunday



: Thursday-Sunday TV : CBS , ESPNU, ESPN2



: , ESPNU, ESPN2 Stream: CBS , WatchESPN

, WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round: Thursday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 12 USF 77

Game 3: No. 10 Tulane vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 4: No. 11 ECU vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 9

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 SMU, Noon ET, ESPN2

Game 6: No. 4 Tulsa vs. No. 5 Memphis, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 7: No. 2 Wichita State vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 8: No. 3 Houston vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Semifinals: Saturday, March 10

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Finals: Sunday, March 11

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS