American Athletic tournament bracket, scores, schedule, results: SMU tops UConn

Southern Methodist is moving on to the second round of the American Athletic Conference tournament after knocking off UConn in the opening game of the tourney at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The Mustangs, a No. 9 seed, held on to beat the No. 8 Huskies, 80-73, led by Ben Emelgou's 23 points and 8 rebounds. Three more games take place Thursday with eight games set to kickstart the action in the first two days of postseason play

No. 1 Cincinnati, which clinched the outright American Athletic Conference regular season crown with a win over No. 2 Wichita State this weekend, hasn't lost in more than two weeks and has a favorable path to winning the American postseason tourney -- something the Bearcats have never done under Mick Cronin. You can find the updated bracket here.

Viewing Information



Location : Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.



: Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Dates : Thursday-Sunday



: Thursday-Sunday TV : CBS , ESPNU, ESPN2



: , ESPNU, ESPN2 Stream: CBS , WatchESPN

, WatchESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

First Round

Thursday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 SMU 80, No. 8 UConn 73

Game 2: No. 12 USF vs. No. 5 Memphis, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 3: No. 10 Tulane vs. No. 7 Temple, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 4: No. 11 ECU vs. No. 6 UCF, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 9

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Cincinnati, Noon ET, ESPN2

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 4 Tulsa, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 2 Wichita State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 Houston, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Semifinals

Saturday, March 10

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Finals

Sunday, March 11

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS