Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between American and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 31-27 lead against Army.

American entered the match having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Army step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ American Eagles

Current Records: Army 12-9, American 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the American Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. The Eagles are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Black Knights in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Army will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating Colgate, who they had gone 0-10 against in their ten prior meetings. Army came out on top against Colgate by a score of 84-72 on Wednesday. With that victory, the Black Knights brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Army's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kevin McCarthy led the charge by going 5 for 7 en route to 14 points. The dominant performance also gave McCarthy a new career-high in threes (four). AJ Allenspach was another key player, as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 10 points.

Meanwhile, American waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They walked away with a 75-68 win over the Leopards.

American got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Matt Rogers out in front who went 7 for 10 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Greg Jones, who had 17 points.

Army is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for American, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Army has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like American struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

American and Army pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep American in mind: they have a solid 12-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

American is a 4.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

American has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Army.