Halftime Report

Boston U. and the Eagles have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 26-18, Boston U. has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Boston U. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-16 in no time. On the other hand, American will have to make due with a 14-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ American Eagles

Current Records: Boston U. 11-16, American 14-13

How To Watch

What to Know

American and the Terriers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. American has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The point spread may have favored American last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-62 to the Leopards.

Even though Boston U. has not done well against the Midshipmen recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Terriers walked away with a 74-65 win over the Midshipmen.

The Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 11-16.

Going forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Boston U.

American came up short against the Terriers in their previous matchup back in January, falling 72-68. Will American have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

American is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128 points.

Series History

American and Boston U. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.