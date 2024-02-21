Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ American Eagles

Current Records: Boston U. 11-16, American 14-13

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

American and the Terriers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. American has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The point spread may have favored American on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-62 to the Leopards.

Even though Boston U. has not done well against the Midshipmen recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Terriers walked away with a 74-65 win over the Midshipmen.

The Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 11-16.

American came up short against the Terriers when the teams last played back in January, falling 72-68. Will American have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

American and Boston U. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.