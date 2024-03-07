Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ American Eagles

Current Records: Bucknell 13-18, American 16-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The American Eagles and the Bucknell Bison are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bender Arena in a Patriot League postseason contest. American is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The point spread may have favored American last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-65 to the Midshipmen. American found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 38.1% worse than the opposition.

American's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Stephens, who scored 23 points along with two steals, and Matt Rogers who scored 23 points along with six rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stephens has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Bucknell entered their tilt with Lafayette with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bison came out on top against the Leopards by a score of 60-50 on Saturday.

Bucknell's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Elvin Edmonds IV led the charge by scoring 12 points along with six assists and two steals. Edmonds IV didn't help Bucknell's cause all that much against Army last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 16-15. As for the Bison, their victory bumped their record up to 13-18.

American beat Bucknell 75-66 in their previous meeting back in February. Will American repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.