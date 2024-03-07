Who's Playing
Bucknell Bison @ American Eagles
Current Records: Bucknell 13-18, American 16-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The American Eagles and the Bucknell Bison are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bender Arena in a Patriot League postseason contest. American is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
The point spread may have favored American last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-65 to the Midshipmen. American found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 38.1% worse than the opposition.
American's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Stephens, who scored 23 points along with two steals, and Matt Rogers who scored 23 points along with six rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stephens has scored all season.
Meanwhile, Bucknell entered their tilt with Lafayette with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bison came out on top against the Leopards by a score of 60-50 on Saturday.
Bucknell's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Elvin Edmonds IV led the charge by scoring 12 points along with six assists and two steals. Edmonds IV didn't help Bucknell's cause all that much against Army last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.
The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 16-15. As for the Bison, their victory bumped their record up to 13-18.
American beat Bucknell 75-66 in their previous meeting back in February. Will American repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.
- Feb 03, 2024 - American 75 vs. Bucknell 66
- Jan 06, 2024 - American 71 vs. Bucknell 63
- Feb 28, 2023 - American 64 vs. Bucknell 59
- Feb 13, 2023 - Bucknell 73 vs. American 51
- Feb 01, 2023 - Bucknell 78 vs. American 71
- Feb 09, 2022 - Bucknell 68 vs. American 66
- Jan 16, 2022 - American 63 vs. Bucknell 55
- Feb 28, 2021 - American 81 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 27, 2021 - American 78 vs. Bucknell 71
- Mar 05, 2020 - Bucknell 64 vs. American 59