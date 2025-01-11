Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ American Eagles

Current Records: Bucknell 6-10, American 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. The Bison are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Bucknell needed a bit of extra time to put away Lafayette. They skirted past the Leopards 65-62. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bison have posted against the Leopards since February 19, 2022.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Bascoe, who went 8 for 15 en route to 23 points plus two blocks.

Meanwhile, American came up short against Boston U. on Wednesday and fell 60-54. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Eagles in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost four in a row.

Matt Rogers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. Less helpful for American was Matt Mayock's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Bucknell's victory bumped their record up to 6-10. As for American, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.

Bucknell is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 6-10 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 10-5-1 record against the spread.

Everything went Bucknell's way against American when the teams last played back in March of 2024, as Bucknell made off with an 80-57 win. Does Bucknell have another victory up their sleeve, or will American turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

American is a 3-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.