Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ American Eagles

Current Records: Colgate 12-8, American 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Colgate Raiders and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Raiders had just enough and edged the Mountain Hawks out 60-57.

Keegan Records was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored nine points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Eagles made easy work of the Crusaders on Wednesday and carried off a 84-65 victory.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, they pushed their record up to 11-9 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Colgate and American were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Colgate came up empty-handed after a 61-60 defeat. Can Colgate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against American.