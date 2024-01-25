Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, American looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but American is up 35-32 over Holy Cross.

American came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ American Eagles

Current Records: Holy Cross 5-14, American 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Holy Cross has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Holy Cross Crusaders and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. American took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Holy Cross, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Holy Cross' game was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 86-78 win over the Greyhounds.

Holy Cross relied on the efforts of Caleb Kenney, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds, and Will Batchelder, who scored 18 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kenney has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored American last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Mountain Hawks by a score of 70-68.

Despite their loss, American saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matt Rogers, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Rogers has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Stephens, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

The Crusaders' win bumped their record up to 5-14. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 10-9.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Holy Cross: they have a less-than-stellar 6-12 record against the spread this season.

While only Holy Cross took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep American's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2-1 record against the spread vs Holy Cross over their last nine matchups.

Odds

American is a big 11-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

American has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.