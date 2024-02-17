Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ American Eagles

Current Records: Lafayette 10-16, American 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, American is heading back home. They and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Lafayette took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on American, who comes in off a win.

Even though American has not done well against the Midshipmen recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Eagles took down the Midshipmen 59-42. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, as American's was.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Lafayette on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 79-64 fall against the Greyhounds. Lafayette has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Leopards, their loss dropped their record down to 10-16.

American came out on top in a nail-biter against the Leopards in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 69-66. Does American have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Leopards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.

  • Jan 31, 2024 - American 69 vs. Lafayette 66
  • Mar 05, 2023 - Lafayette 84 vs. American 76
  • Jan 18, 2023 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 59
  • Dec 30, 2022 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 47
  • Feb 02, 2022 - Lafayette 71 vs. American 62
  • Jan 24, 2022 - Lafayette 69 vs. American 56
  • Feb 26, 2020 - American 79 vs. Lafayette 59
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. American 70
  • Feb 20, 2019 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 68
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Lafayette 84 vs. American 79