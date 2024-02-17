Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ American Eagles

Current Records: Lafayette 10-16, American 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, American is heading back home. They and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Lafayette took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on American, who comes in off a win.

Even though American has not done well against the Midshipmen recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Eagles took down the Midshipmen 59-42. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, as American's was.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Lafayette on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 79-64 fall against the Greyhounds. Lafayette has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Leopards, their loss dropped their record down to 10-16.

American came out on top in a nail-biter against the Leopards in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 69-66. Does American have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Leopards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.