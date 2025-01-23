Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how American and Lehigh will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but American leads 32-29 over Lehigh.

American entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Lehigh step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ American Eagles

Current Records: Lehigh 6-11, American 10-9

What to Know

American is 2-8 against Lehigh since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bender Arena. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, American beat Holy Cross 74-65.

American relied on the efforts of Greg Jones, who went 6 for 7 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Elijah Stephens, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine assists. That's the most assists Stephens has posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Lehigh's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 76-60 to Loyola Maryland. The Mountain Hawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Lehigh struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

American is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for Lehigh, their loss dropped their record down to 6-11.

Looking ahead, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Lehigh has struggled against the spread on the road.

American couldn't quite finish off Lehigh in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 and fell 70-68. Will American have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

American is a solid 6-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Lehigh has won 8 out of their last 10 games against American.