Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ American Eagles

Current Records: N.J. Tech 0-2, American 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The American Eagles will be playing at home against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bender Arena. N.J. Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on American, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Eagles made easy work of the Saints and carried off a 78-58 victory. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 22 to ten on offense, a fact N.J. Tech found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Peacocks at home and fell 75-48. N.J. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Highlanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking forward, American is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: American have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

American is a big 10-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

American won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.