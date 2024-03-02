Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ American Eagles

Current Records: Navy 11-17, American 16-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, American is heading back home. They and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

American only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt the Black Knights on Wednesday. Everything went the Eagles' way against the Black Knights as the Eagles made off with a 73-51 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as American did.

Meanwhile, Navy entered their tilt with the Leopards with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Midshipmen snuck past the Leopards with a 62-58 win on Wednesday.

The Eagles' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-14. As for the Midshipmen, their victory bumped their record up to 11-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: American have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for Navy, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given American's sizable advantage in that area, the Midshipmen will need to find a way to close that gap.

American strolled past the Midshipmen when the teams last played on February 14th by a score of 59-42. Does American have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Midshipmen turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against American.