Who's Playing

ND-Maryland Gators @ American Eagles

Current Records: ND-Maryland 0-1, American 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After six games on the road, American is heading back home. They will welcome the ND-Maryland Gators at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bender Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Gators will be stumbling in from a defeat.

American is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They snuck past Albany with an 81-77 victory on Sunday.

American's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Colin Smalls led the charge by going 8 for 11 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Smalls a new career-high in threes (five). Elijah Stephens was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

ND-Maryland kicked off their season on the road on November 4th and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against Mt St Mary's, falling 98-62.

The win got American back to even at 4-4. As for ND-Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.