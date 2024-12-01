Who's Playing

ND-Maryland Gators @ American Eagles

Current Records: ND-Maryland 0-1, American 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, American is heading back home. They will welcome the ND-Maryland Gators at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bender Arena. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Gators will be stumbling in from a defeat.

American is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They snuck past Albany with an 81-77 victory on Sunday.

American's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Colin Smalls led the charge by going 8 for 11 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Smalls a new career-high in threes (five). Elijah Stephens was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

ND-Maryland kicked off their season on the road on November 4th and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against Mt St Mary's, falling 98-62.

The win got American back to even at 4-4. As for ND-Maryland, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.