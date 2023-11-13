Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ American Eagles

Current Records: Siena 1-1, American 0-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Siena Saints will head out on the road to face off against the American Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Bender Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Siena found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Spiders, falling 90-48. Siena was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-22.

Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered a grim 75-56 defeat to the Tribe on Thursday. American has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Saints to 1-1 and the Eagles to 0-2.

Siena skirted past American 64-61 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Will Siena repeat their success, or does American have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Siena has won both of the games they've played against American in the last 4 years.