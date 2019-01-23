American vs. Boston University odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 15-6 run

The Wednesday evening college basketball schedule tips off at 5 p.m. ET with a Patriot League battle between the American Eagles (8-9, 2-4) and the Boston University Terriers (9-10, 2-4). This game was originally scheduled for Monday, but winter weather pushed it back a couple days. The line has already seen plenty of movement with the latest American vs. Boston University odds listing the Terriers as two-point favorites after the Eagles opened at -1. The over-under for total points has remained set at 139. Both teams have gotten off to slow starts and are in desperate need of a conference win. And before locking in any American vs. Boston University picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It enters Week 12 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 15-6 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has studied the American vs. Boston University spread from every angle and crunched the numbers. We can tell you the model is leaning to the over, and it also has generated an extremely strong point-spread selection that hits well over 50 percent of the time. That pick is available at SportsLine.

The model has taken the Eagles' recent struggles into account. American has dropped four of five overall with the only win coming over Navy during that span. All four of those losses came by single digits, but they've highlighted American's inability to play consistently on both ends of the floor.

The Eagles' offense struggled in a 55-54 loss to Bucknell recently, and though they've scored over 75 points in their last two games, their defense has faltered and given up 83.5 points in those contests. If they can't put together a more complete effort on Wednesday, they'll struggle to get the win or the cover in this conference matchup.

But a matchup against the Terriers, another team near the bottom of the Patriot League, might be just what the Eagles need to cover this American vs. Boston University spread.

Boston University has dropped three of four, and its last loss came in blowout fashion as it fell 77-56 to Colgate. The Terriers rank poorly in almost every major statistical category, including scoring offense (72.1 ppg) and scoring defense (71.3 ppg). BU has already lost 86-74 to American this season, so it will need to play much better Wednesday to avoid a repeat performance.

Who covers American vs. Boston University? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Join SportsLine now to get the pick from our advanced computer model that has generated a profit of more than $5,200 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons, and find out.